COVID inpatients remain below 500 for 2nd straight day in southwest Ohio

Statewide, there’s been an average of 250 people hospitalized with COVID and 23 admitted to the ICU with the virus over the last three weeks, the Ohio Health Department reported. In the last day, Ohio added 231 COVID hospitalizations and 19 ICU admissions.

The state also reported 2,121 daily COVID cases on Tuesday. It’s the fourth consecutive day fewer than 3,000 daily cases have been recorded in Ohio.

About a month ago, Ohio’s 21-day average was 18,890 cases a day. Tuesday the state was averaging 5,507 cases a day in the past 21 days.

Ohio reported 367 COVID deaths, bringing its total to 35,372, according to ODH. The state updates death data twice a week. The data can fluctuate because other states don’t regularly report death certificate data to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics.

The day a death is reported does not reflect the day it occurred.

More than 7.2 million Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 6.65 million have completed it, according to the state health department. About 3.33 million people in the state have received an additional vaccine dose.