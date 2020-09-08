Counselor among many handling increase amid coronavirus

Counselors in the region have been working with an increase in need because of the coronavirus and is effects.
One of those is Valerie Allen, a counselor at Grace Tree Studio in West Chester who has seen an increase of clients.
“Stay-at-home orders have created conflict between couples and families who aren’t used to being together all the time,” Allen said. “And in some cases, I think people are taking the opportunity to begin therapy because their lives have slowed down and they have the time to focus on problems that have needed attention for years.”
In her practice, she specializes in helping couples heal from infidelity. Allen also works with adults and couples who are dealing with relationship issues, anxiety, life transitions, and premenstrual dysphoric disorder.
“After the shutdown, I began to offer the option of video or phone counseling and I also continued to see clients in my office with attention to social distancing and extra sanitizing between sessions,” she said. “Initially, my business slightly decreased. However, after a week or two I was back to a full caseload. Summers are usually a slow time for therapy but this year I have stayed very full for various reasons.”
Allen is originally from Northeastern Ohio and moved to Cincinnati in 1988. She decided to return to college at 40 to get a Master’s degree in counseling.
“It was a big change in my life because my undergraduate degree is in marketing and I was a stay-at-home mom for 15 years,” she said.
She opened her private practice at Grace Tree Studio in 2014.
Allen works to meet, learn about and connect with many different people.
“I enjoy watching people learn new things about themselves, their partner, life, and marriage and begin to put these lessons into practice,” she said. “Some of my favorite cases are the clients and couples who have stayed in therapy with me for years and I’ve had the privilege of watching them change and grow. Many will continue to ’check in’ every few months and together we can look back at what was happening when they first started therapy and where they are now. When the progress is obvious, it’s very rewarding for everyone.”
