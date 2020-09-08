Counselor among many handling increase amid coronavirus

Allen is originally from Northeastern Ohio and moved to Cincinnati in 1988. She decided to return to college at 40 to get a Master’s degree in counseling.

“It was a big change in my life because my undergraduate degree is in marketing and I was a stay-at-home mom for 15 years,” she said.

She opened her private practice at Grace Tree Studio in 2014.

Allen works to meet, learn about and connect with many different people.

“I enjoy watching people learn new things about themselves, their partner, life, and marriage and begin to put these lessons into practice,” she said. “Some of my favorite cases are the clients and couples who have stayed in therapy with me for years and I’ve had the privilege of watching them change and grow. Many will continue to ’check in’ every few months and together we can look back at what was happening when they first started therapy and where they are now. When the progress is obvious, it’s very rewarding for everyone.”

