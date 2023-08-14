Council on Aging provides meal options for seniors who were served by Central Connection

MIDDLETOWN — Now that a Middletown church has stopped serving meals to seniors, a service it provided for three weeks after Central Connections stopped delivering congregate meals, there are other options for seniors, according to the Council on Aging.

First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Ave., started providing meals for seniors after Central Connections had its three-year contract with the council terminated on July 24, said Paula Smith, director of communications for the COA.

The congregate meal at First Presbyterian Church ended on Friday, according to Anne Sells, strategic communications consultant for the Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio. She said the COA is working “diligently” to move this meal to a permanent location, but that is still in the works.

There are several other congregate meal locations in Butler County that are open to anyone 60 and older:

Noon to 12:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday, Oxford Senior Citizens, 922 Tollgate Dr., Oxford, OH 45056. Call ahead for the menu or to reserve your meal. Call 513-523-8100.

Noon to 12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday: Warren County Community Services 741 Center, 570 N. Ohio 741, Lebanon, OH 45036. Call ahead for the menu or to reserve your meal. Call 513-695-2271.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, MidPointe Library Trenton, 200 Edgewood Drive, Trenton, OH 45067. Reservation required. Call 513-424-1251.

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., meal service at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, MidPointe Library Monroe, 6 East Ave., Monroe, OH 45050. Reservation required. Call 513-424-1251.

10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., meal service at 11:30 a.m.: MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester, OH 45069. Reservation required. Call 513-424-1251.

If an older adult is unable to get to one of these congregate meal sites, but needs meal support, they should contact Council on Aging at 513-721-1025.