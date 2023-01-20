Costs are high: Firm to oversee Middletown fire stations construction to ensure estimates aren’t exceeded

They were scored on a variety of prescribed factors, including past performance history, project approach, work sequencing, plan for potential procurement difficulties, and other items, according to the staff report. Pepper scored 95 out of 100, the highest of the four firms.

The staff report said the selection process examined “qualitative factors” aside from proposed pricing. In fact, Pepper Construction submitted the highest price — $900,000 higher than the lowest bid.

Megen Construction Co., which received the second highest score, submitted a bid of $2,921,000, according to the staff report.

Having a construction manager at-risk arrangement was deemed by city staff to be the “most effective” way to provide project oversight, coordination and cost containment, according to the staff report. Cahall said it will be Pepper’s responsibility to assure the cost of the construction doesn’t exceed estimates.

The agreement reduces the risk for potential cost escalation issues by placing the onus to settle most change orders and subcontractor issues within the bounds of the guaranteed maximum price, the staff report said. This procedure encourages the manager to come under maximum price results, thus generating more profit.

Cahall said it’s important to get the construction of the fire stations “right the first time” because they have to last for several decades.

In other news:

Jo Dible has been named airport manager in the department of economic development. Dible will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Daniel Dickten. She will earn $81,892.72 annually.

From October 2015 to October 2021, the Dayton resident served as chief of plans and strategy Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base, St. Clair County, Ill., according to her resume.

Jeri Lewis, who served as a part-time paid intern in the city manager’s office last year, has been named the city’s community projects coordinator. This is a new position that was created in the 2023 budget, the city said. She will earn $58,534.32 annually.

MIDDLETOWN’S FOUR FIRE STATIONS ESTIMATES BEFORE COST INCREASES

New fire headquarters location replacing the 1.38-acre site on Roosevelt Boulevard : A 3.6-acre site at Yankee Road and Cherry Street owned by the city as acquired from the Middletown City Schools and former site of Garfield school. Size: 24,300 square feet. Cost: $7,168,500.

: A 3.6-acre site at Yankee Road and Cherry Street owned by the city as acquired from the Middletown City Schools and former site of Garfield school. Size: 24,300 square feet. Cost: $7,168,500. Station No. 81 location replacing 0.28-acre site on Clinton Street : A 2.85-acre site at Henry Avenue and Charles Street owned by the city as acquired from the Middletown City Schools and former site of the Jefferson school. Size: 10,200 square feet. Cost: $3,009,000.

: A 2.85-acre site at Henry Avenue and Charles Street owned by the city as acquired from the Middletown City Schools and former site of the Jefferson school. Size: 10,200 square feet. Cost: $3,009,000. Station No. 85 location replacing 0.86-acre site at Central Avenue and Breiel Boulevard : A 2-acre parcel at Sophie Avenue and Stolz Drive encompassing the undeveloped, southern portion of Dowling Park owned by the city. Size: 10,200 square feet. Cost: $3,009,000.

: A 2-acre parcel at Sophie Avenue and Stolz Drive encompassing the undeveloped, southern portion of Dowling Park owned by the city. Size: 10,200 square feet. Cost: $3,009,000. No. 82 location replacing 0.88-acre site on Dixie Highway: A 2.7-acre site at Ohio 122 and Atrium Boulevard acquired from Premier Health/Atrium Medical Center. Size: 11,800 square feet. Cost: $3,481,000.

SOURCE: City of Middletown

UPDATED COST OF BUILDING THE FOUR FIRE STATIONS

Construction: $19.8 million

Soft cost: $2.696 million

Contingency: $1.98 million

Total: $24.4 million

SOURCE: City of Middletown