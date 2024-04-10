Coroner identifies two people killed in two Butler County crashes

Kathryn Marie Fichter, 46, of Cincinnati, died about 7 p.m. Sunday from multiple traumatic injuries in an accident at the intersection of Stillwell Beckett and Oxford Reily roads, the coroner’s office reported.

Warren was driving when a head-on crash happened about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Deputies said one vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, went left of center and hit a Chevrolet Sierra truck.

The driver of the Rogue, Warren, was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies reported.

Two people in the Sierra were transported to UC Medical Center in West Chester by Hamilton and St. Clair Twp. emergency personnel with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Fichter’s death was the result of a two-vehicle crash in which a Hyundai Elantra failed to yield from a red flashing light, and a Dodge Ram pickup truck collided into the passenger side of the Elantra, according to the sheriff’s office investigation.

Emergency personnel called for a medical helicopter and worked to treat Fichter at the scene. However, a sheriff’s office release said, “after extensive life-saving measures,” the passenger in the Elantra, Fichter, died.

Two other people were taken by Oxford emergency personnel to McCullough-Hyde Hospital, and their injuries reportedly were not life-threatening.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to both fatal crashes and continues to investigate.