Coronavirus: One week left to apply for Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund

There is one week left to apply for the Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund. Businesses can receive assistance payments of $2,500 by applying on the Ohio Development Services Agency’s website.
The Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund is designed to assist Ohio businesses with on-premise liquor permits. The fund is non-competitive and will remain open for business owners until Jan. 31.
Governor Mike DeWine has designated $38.7 million of funding received by the State of Ohio from the federal CARES Act to provide payments to help restaurant and bar through the financial difficulties experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.