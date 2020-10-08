X

Coronavirus: Ohioans warned against travel to 7 states

Local News | 16 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

An updated travel advisory warned Ohioans against visiting to seven states with high coronavirus testing rates.

Six of the states were included on the travel advisory issued last week: South Dakota, Idaho Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.

ExploreDeWine says Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis shows no one is immune

Mississippi fell off the travel advisory and was replaced with Wyoming.

The advisory is based off a seven-day average of each state’s positivity rate and includes any state with a rate of 15% or higher.

South Dakota has the highest positivity rate at 23.4% with Idaho following at 23.2%, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

ExploreTrump vows not to participate in virtual debate with Biden

Ohio’s positivity rate is at 3%.

Anyone traveling from the states on the travel advisory should quarantine for 14 days. If a fever or any symptoms of coronavirus develop, call your healthcare provider.

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.