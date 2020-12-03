Coronavirus: Nearly 9,000 daily cases, 400 hospitalizations reported in Ohio

Ohio reported just under 9,000 daily cases of coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total to 446,849, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The stated recorded 8,921 cases in the last day, the fifth highest the state has reported, Gov. Mike DeWine said. On average, Ohio is reporting 8,209 cases a day.
Daily hospitalizations came in just under 400 with 396 reported. It is the fourth straight day daily hospitalizations were over 300. There have been 28,281 hospitalizations reported so far in Ohio.
There are 5,142 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ohio as of Thursday, a slight decrease from the 5,219 reported Wednesday. There have been more than 5,000 coronavirus patients in Ohio hospitals each day since Monday. It is the first time Ohio has had more than 5,000 coronavirus inpatients at a time.
As of today, there are 5,142 patients who are currently hospitalized, and 1,204 of those patients are in the ICU. pic.twitter.com/oUmy4n9KyX— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 3, 2020
In southwest Ohio, there’s 1,278 coronavirus patients in the region’s hospitals.
Throughout the pandemic, there have been 4,814 total ICU admission related to the virus in Ohio, according to ODH. Thirty-three admissions were reported in the last day.
Deaths increased by 82 Thursday for a total of 6,753.
A spike in recent cases the last few weeks has caused a delay in contact tracing in Montgomery County, according to the local health department.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is asking anyone who tests positive for the virus to notify everyone they think is a close contact.