Coronavirus: More than 9,000 daily cases reported in Ohio

People wait in line at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for free coronavirus testing on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. STAFF/MARSHALL GORBY
People wait in line at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for free coronavirus testing on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. STAFF/MARSHALL GORBY

By Kristen Spicker

Ohio surpassed more than 600,000 total cases of coronavirus Friday after the Ohio Department of Health reported 9,684 cases in the last day.

There have been a total of 605,862 total cases recorded in the state.

A day after Ohio’s 21-day case average edged over the 10,000 mark, it dropped down to 9,812.

Daily hospitalizations stayed just under 400 with 398 reported on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 34,143.

Ohio added 47 ICU admissions for a total of 5,429.

ODH reported 73 deaths on Friday. Ohio has recorded 7,967 deaths attributed to COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.

