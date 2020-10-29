Coronavirus: DeWine to update Ohioans on virus

He is expected to share the latest county alert levels. Last week, Clark, Hamilton and Cuyahoga counties were on a level 4 watch list. Though they qualified for purple, or level 4, last week, DeWine said a county must meet the requirements for two consecutive weeks before they can move up to level 4.

It is the most severe level of the state’s public health advisory system. No counties have qualified for level 4 since the alert system was revealed at the end of June.