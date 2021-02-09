Coronavirus: DeWine to provide update on pandemic as cases, hospitalizations drop

Gov. Mike DeWine will give an update on Ohio’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as the state continues to see a drop in daily cases and hospitalizations.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will also join the 2 p.m. press conference.
Sunday and Monday Ohio reported record lows for daily cases in 2021, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Monday was the first time this year that the state recorded less than 2,000 daily cases.
As of Monday, the number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Ohio has remained under 2,500 for seven straight days. If that continues, Ohio could have its curfew lifted as early as Thursday.
Currently, the curfew is from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. DeWine said he’d re-evaluate the curfew this Thursday after reducing the curfew nearly two weeks ago.