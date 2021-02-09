X

Coronavirus: DeWine to provide update on pandemic as cases, hospitalizations drop

In this photo provided by the Ohio Governor's Office, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, left, gets his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Kevin Sharrett, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Jamestown, Ohio. Dewine became eligible to receive his first shot this week as vaccinations are now open to Ohioans age 70 and above. (Ohio Governor's Office via AP)
In this photo provided by the Ohio Governor's Office, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, left, gets his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Kevin Sharrett, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Jamestown, Ohio. Dewine became eligible to receive his first shot this week as vaccinations are now open to Ohioans age 70 and above. (Ohio Governor's Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Local News | 35 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Gov. Mike DeWine will give an update on Ohio’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as the state continues to see a drop in daily cases and hospitalizations.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will also join the 2 p.m. press conference.

Explore‘This vaccine story is a huge success’: Lessons learned in a pandemic

Sunday and Monday Ohio reported record lows for daily cases in 2021, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Monday was the first time this year that the state recorded less than 2,000 daily cases.

As of Monday, the number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Ohio has remained under 2,500 for seven straight days. If that continues, Ohio could have its curfew lifted as early as Thursday.

Explore2020 was deadliest year in past 25 in Montgomery County. And it wasn’t just COVID

Currently, the curfew is from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. DeWine said he’d re-evaluate the curfew this Thursday after reducing the curfew nearly two weeks ago.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.