Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on pandemic

Gov. Mike DeWine will provide an update on Ohio’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at 3 p.m. today.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be present for the press conference.
DeWine gave a brief statement this morning as Ohio received its first batched of the coronavirus vaccine. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and UC Health were the first two hospitals in the state to receive and administer the vaccine.
“This is a very exciting day for Ohio,” he said. “It’s the day that starts the process toward the end of the pandemic. The end is a long way off, but the end is in sight.”
On Thursday, DeWine announced the extension of a statewide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Jan. 2.
He called the few weeks “critical” in Ohio’s battle against the pandemic, as the state continues to report approximately 10,000 cases a day.
As of Sunday, the state has recorded 562,727 total cases of coronavirus.