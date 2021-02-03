Coronavirus: Daily cases stay under 4,000 for fourth consecutive day in Ohio

Like cases, hospitalizations have continued to decrease over the last few weeks. On Jan. 21, Ohio had 3,382 coronavirus patients hospitalized, almost 1,000 more than reported on Wednesday.

Southwest Ohio is seeing a similar trends. As of Wednesday, the region was reporting 707 COVID-19 patients in hospitals compared to 936 on Jan. 21.

Statewide, ICU admissions increased by 36 on Wednesday for a total of 6,766.

Explore COVID vaccinations for school employees underway locally

On Thursday Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to share more details about the state’s work with the private sector to fix issues with Ohio’s unemployment system.

The governor said the state is hoping to loan executives and experts from companies.