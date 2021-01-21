Coronavirus: Curfew will be extended DeWine says, but details not clear

“The goal is to have fewer contacts,” DeWine said in November. “The whole idea is if you can slow these contacts down it will go a long way in slowing this virus down.”

In early December, the governor announced that the curfew would continue for another 21 days as Ohio hoped to contain the virus over the holidays and prevent any additional surges.

“These next several weeks will be the toughest yet,” he said. “We’re heading into the biggest holiday season on our calendar, while riding the biggest wave of COVID-19 that we’ve had so far.”

While cases begin to decrease at the end of December, concerns about holiday gatherings prompted another 21-day extension, the curfew then set to expire on Saturday, Jan. 23.

Throughout the curfew, the state has allowed exemptions for people heading to and from work or getting food or medical care. Other exemptions include First Amendment activities, such as protests or religious services.