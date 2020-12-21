X

Coronavirus: 22 Butler County schools or districts reported new cases last week

The state of Ohio reported its weekly data on coronavirus cases in schools on Thursdays.

Here’s a look at which districts and schools in Butler County reported new cases in the past week:

Badin High School: 8 new student cases (34 total since the pandemic began), 5 new staff cases (30 since the pandemic began)

Butler County Educational Services Center: 1 new student cases (8 total), 7 new staff cases (28 total)

Butler Tech: 22 new student cases (65 total), 2 new staff cases (21 total)

Cincinnati Christian Schools: 1 new student case (12 total)

Edgewood: 13 new student cases (74 total), 6 new staff cases (35 total)

Fairfield: 40 new student cases (184 total), 13 new staff cases (99 total)

Hamilton: 15 new student cases (85 total), 5 new staff cases (65 total)

Immanuel Lutheran: 1 new student case (3 total), 1 new staff case (4 total)

Lakota: 84 new student cases (357 total), 15 new staff cases (121 total)

Madison: 2 new student cases (24 total), 1 new staff case (28 total)

Monroe: 10 new student cases (61 total), 4 new staff cases (42 total)

Mother Teresa Catholic: 6 new student cases (17 total), 2 new staff cases (5 total)

New Miami: 3 new student cases (12 total), 3 new staff cases (10 total)

Queen of Peace: 1 new student case (8 total)

Ross: 21 new student cases (80 total), 10 new staff cases (27 total)

Sacred Heart: 3 new student cases (10 total), 1 new staff case (4 total)

St. Ann: 2 new student cases (3 total), 4 new staff cases (6 total)

St. Joseph: 1 new student case (4 total), 2 new staff cases (5 total)

St. Peter in Chains: 1 new staff case (2 total)

St. John XXIII Catholic School: 4 new student cases (13 total)

Talawanda: 12 new student cases (72 total), 5 new staff cases (30 total)

