X

Coronavirus: 22 Butler County schools or districts reported new cases last week

Ohio K-12 students required to wear masks to school

News | 1 hour ago

The state of Ohio reported its weekly data on coronavirus cases in schools on Thursdays.

Here’s a look at which districts and schools in Butler County reported new cases in the past week:

Badin High School: 1 new student case (22 total)

Butler County Educational Service Center: 1 new student case (6 total since the pandemic began)

Butler Tech: 2 new student cases (26 total), 1 new staff case (17 total)

Cincinnati Christian Schools: 1 new staff case (4 total)

Edgewood: 5 new student cases (45 total), 8 new staff cases (23 total)

Fairfield: 20 new student cases (111 total), 13 new staff cases (70 total)

Hamilton: 8 new student cases (53 total), 6 new staff cases (50 total)

Lakota: 39 new staff cases (207 total), 17 new staff cases (89 cases)

Madison: 2 new student cases (17 total), 4 new staff cases (23 total)

Marshall High School: 2 new student cases (3 total), 1 new staff case (1 total)

Monroe: 11 new student cases (43 total), 5 new staff cases (30 total)

Mother Teresa Catholic: 1 new staff case (2 total)

Northstar Classical School: 1 new staff case (1 total)

Queen of Peace: 2 new staff cases (3 total)

Richard Allen Academy: 2 new staff cases (2 total)

Ross: 2 new student cases (42 total), 1 new staff case (13 total)

Sacred Heart: 2 new student cases (5 total)

St. Ann: 1 new student case (1 total)

St. Joseph: 1 new student case (3 total), 1 new staff case (3 total)

St. Peter in Chains: 1 new student case (4 total), 1 new staff case (1 total)

St. John XXIII Catholic School: 4 new student cases (8 total), 1 new staff case (3 total)

Talawanda: 14 new student cases (53 total), 2 new staff cases (23 total)

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.