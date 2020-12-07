Coronavirus: 22 Butler County schools or districts reported new cases last week

The state of Ohio reported its weekly data on coronavirus cases in schools on Thursdays.
Here’s a look at which districts and schools in Butler County reported new cases in the past week:
Badin High School: 1 new student case (22 total)
Butler County Educational Service Center: 1 new student case (6 total since the pandemic began)
Butler Tech: 2 new student cases (26 total), 1 new staff case (17 total)
Cincinnati Christian Schools: 1 new staff case (4 total)
Edgewood: 5 new student cases (45 total), 8 new staff cases (23 total)
Fairfield: 20 new student cases (111 total), 13 new staff cases (70 total)
Hamilton: 8 new student cases (53 total), 6 new staff cases (50 total)
Lakota: 39 new staff cases (207 total), 17 new staff cases (89 cases)
Madison: 2 new student cases (17 total), 4 new staff cases (23 total)
Marshall High School: 2 new student cases (3 total), 1 new staff case (1 total)
Monroe: 11 new student cases (43 total), 5 new staff cases (30 total)
Mother Teresa Catholic: 1 new staff case (2 total)
Northstar Classical School: 1 new staff case (1 total)
Queen of Peace: 2 new staff cases (3 total)
Richard Allen Academy: 2 new staff cases (2 total)
Ross: 2 new student cases (42 total), 1 new staff case (13 total)
Sacred Heart: 2 new student cases (5 total)
St. Ann: 1 new student case (1 total)
St. Joseph: 1 new student case (3 total), 1 new staff case (3 total)
St. Peter in Chains: 1 new student case (4 total), 1 new staff case (1 total)
St. John XXIII Catholic School: 4 new student cases (8 total), 1 new staff case (3 total)
Talawanda: 14 new student cases (53 total), 2 new staff cases (23 total)