Coronavirus: 14 states make updated travel advisory, Ohio drops off the list

The Ohio Department of Health recommends against traveling to states with a coronavirus positivity rate of 15% or higher. As of Wednesday, 14 states make that threshold.

States on the advisory include Idaho (40%), Iowa (33.1%), Pennsylvania (32.4%), Alabama (31.1%), South Dakota (29.4%), Mississippi (28.4%), Kansas (26.1%), Utah (21.2%), Virginia (18.2%), Arkansas (18%), Tennessee (17%), Georgia (16.3%), Texas (15%) and Oklahoma (15%).