Coronavirus: 138,484 total cases, 4,419 deaths reported in Ohio

More than 1,000 cases of coronavirus were reported Monday, bringing the total to 138,484, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
In the last 21 days, that has had an average of 1,087 cases reported each day.
Only four deaths were reported, for a total of 4,419.
Hospitalizations increased to 14,378 and ICU admissions to 3,097 after 64 and nine cases were reported respectively.
Starting Tuesday, local health departments across the state will begin reporting K-12 coronavirus data to the ODH. The state will then publish that information on its COVID-19 website, listing cases by school or school district and student and staff cases.
Health departments will continue sending updated information to the state each week, with the ODH publishing new information on Thursdays.