X

Coronavirus: 13 Butler County schools or districts reported new cases this week

Ohio K-12 students required to wear masks to school

News | 2 hours ago

The state of Ohio reported its weekly data on coronavirus cases in schools on Thursdays.

Here’s a look at which districts and schools in Butler County reported new cases in the past week:

  • Butler Tech: 3 new student cases (24 total during pandemic), 5 new staff cases (16 total during pandemic)
  • Cincinnati Christian Schools: 2 new student cases (10 total)
  • Edgewood: 13 new student cases (40 total), 1 new staff case (15 total)
  • Fairfield: 21 new student cases (91 total), 8 new staff cases (57 total)
  • Kinder Garden School: 1 new student case (1 total)
  • Lakota: 39 new student cases (168 total), 22 new staff cases (72 total)
  • Madison: 5 new student cases (15 total), 3 new staff cases (19 total)
  • Monroe: 6 new student cases (32 total), 4 new staff cases (25 total)
  • New Miami: 2 new student cases (7 total), 1 new staff case (6 total)
  • Queen of Peace: 3 new student cases (5 total), 1 new staff case (1 total)
  • Ross: 7 new student cases (40 total), 1 new staff case (12 total)
  • St. John XXIII Catholic School: 4 new student cases (7 total), 1 new staff case (3 total)
  • Talawanda: 16 new student cases (39 total), 4 new staff cases (21 total)

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.