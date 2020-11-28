Coronavirus: 13 Butler County schools or districts reported new cases this week

Here’s a look at which districts and schools in Butler County reported new cases in the past week:

Butler Tech: 3 new student cases (24 total during pandemic), 5 new staff cases (16 total during pandemic)

Cincinnati Christian Schools: 2 new student cases (10 total)

Edgewood: 13 new student cases (40 total), 1 new staff case (15 total)

Fairfield: 21 new student cases (91 total), 8 new staff cases (57 total)

Kinder Garden School: 1 new student case (1 total)

Lakota: 39 new student cases (168 total), 22 new staff cases (72 total)

Madison: 5 new student cases (15 total), 3 new staff cases (19 total)

Monroe: 6 new student cases (32 total), 4 new staff cases (25 total)

New Miami: 2 new student cases (7 total), 1 new staff case (6 total)

Queen of Peace: 3 new student cases (5 total), 1 new staff case (1 total)

Ross: 7 new student cases (40 total), 1 new staff case (12 total)

St. John XXIII Catholic School: 4 new student cases (7 total), 1 new staff case (3 total)

Talawanda: 16 new student cases (39 total), 4 new staff cases (21 total)