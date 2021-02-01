X

Coronavirus: 13 Butler County schools or districts reported new cases last week

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

The state of Ohio reported its weekly data on coronavirus cases in schools on Thursdays.

Here’s a look at which districts and schools in Butler County reported new cases in the past week:

Butler Tech: 3 new student 1 new staff cases (1 total since the pandemic began), 1 new staff case (29 total since the pandemic began)

Cincinnati Christian Schools: 8 new student cases (23 total), 3 new staff cases (8 total)

Community Montessori School: 1 new staff cases (1 total)

Edgewood: 12 new student cases (138 total), 3 new staff cases (63 total)

Fairfield: 22 new student cases (279 total), 13 new staff cases (148 total)

Lakota: 56 new student cases (196 total), 17 new staff cases (168 total)

Madison: 4 new student cases (56 total), 2 new staff cases (33 total)

Monroe: 9 new student cases (85 total), 4 new staff cases (53 total)

Mother Teresa Catholic: 6 new student cases (27 total)

Queen of Peace: 6 new student cases (15 total)

Ross: 5 new student cases (131 total), 2 new staff cases (55 total)

Sacred Heart: 1 new student case (19 total)

Talawanda: 11 new student cases (121 total), 2 new staff cases (64 total)

