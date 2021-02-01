Coronavirus: 13 Butler County schools or districts reported new cases last week

The state of Ohio reported its weekly data on coronavirus cases in schools on Thursdays.
Here’s a look at which districts and schools in Butler County reported new cases in the past week:
Butler Tech: 3 new student 1 new staff cases (1 total since the pandemic began), 1 new staff case (29 total since the pandemic began)
Cincinnati Christian Schools: 8 new student cases (23 total), 3 new staff cases (8 total)
Community Montessori School: 1 new staff cases (1 total)
Edgewood: 12 new student cases (138 total), 3 new staff cases (63 total)
Fairfield: 22 new student cases (279 total), 13 new staff cases (148 total)
Lakota: 56 new student cases (196 total), 17 new staff cases (168 total)
Madison: 4 new student cases (56 total), 2 new staff cases (33 total)
Monroe: 9 new student cases (85 total), 4 new staff cases (53 total)
Mother Teresa Catholic: 6 new student cases (27 total)
Queen of Peace: 6 new student cases (15 total)
Ross: 5 new student cases (131 total), 2 new staff cases (55 total)
Sacred Heart: 1 new student case (19 total)
Talawanda: 11 new student cases (121 total), 2 new staff cases (64 total)