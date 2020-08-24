Coronavirus: 115,651 total cases, 3,986 deaths reported in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 115,651 total cases of coronavirus and 3,986 deaths attributed to the virus in the state.
Just under 850 news cases were reported Monday, as well as eight deaths.
Hospitalizations increased by 59 for a total of 12,859. The state saw 10 ICU admissions reported Monday, bringing the total to 2,888.
On Friday evening, Gov. Mike DeWine released guidelines for the performing arts, saying theaters would be able to open soon.
Under the guidelines, patrons, conductors, volunteers, directors, producers and employees must wear face masks at all times. Actors, dancers, musicians and other performers must wear masks when they are not rehearsing or performing.