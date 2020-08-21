Coronavirus: 113,046 total cases, 3,955 deaths reported in Ohio

More than a thousand cases of coronavrius were reported in the last day in Ohio, bringing the total to 113,046, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Deaths increased by 26 for a total of 3,955.
ODH reported 104 new hospitalizations and 20 ICU admissions. Throughout the pandemic, there have been 12,719 hospitalizations and 2,864 ICU admissions in the state.
On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine release updated county alert levels for the state. Clark and Preble counties moved from level 2 to level 3 and Montgomery County moved down from level 3 to level 2 for the first time since the health advisory system was created in July. Mercer County remained at level 3 with the rest of the Miami Valley staying at level 2.
The governor said the state is seeing a decrease of the virus in urban areas as more people having been wearing masks for a longer time in those communities. However, the virus is continuing to spread in rural areas, causing case numbers to rise.
DeWine also said that more information on guidelines for the performing arts would be released sometime Friday. It is not clear if the guidelines apply to professional performing arts groups, school programs or all arts programs.