Coronavirus: 10 million masks to be mailed to Ohioans 65 and older

Five masks will be sent to the 2.1 million senior Ohioans through the 10 Million Mask Mailer, a project formed by the Ohio Department of Aging and Ohio Department of Health with support from the Ohio Department of Administrative Services. Funding for the masks was provided by CARES Act funds.

“The science is clear: Wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth helps protect you and those around you from COVID-19,” said Ursel McElroy, director of the ODA. “We are thankful for the fast work of our partners at the Department of Administrative Services to get these mailers into the hands of the most at-risk Ohioans in response to the current surge in cases and over the holidays.”