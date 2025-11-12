Construction on hundreds of housing units in Middletown delayed

The initial plan called for 10 buildings each with 24 units and a portion for commercial development on 12.6 acres. A reconfigured plan presented to council in January called for nine buildings with 314 units of varying building heights ranging from three to four stories.

In the October planning commission meeting, owner Jordan Wallace of Wallace Construction Management requested an additional one-year extension of approval of the final development plan, which will allow for a total of four years before development begins. This was the second request for an extension, which is the max amount allowed to be approved by planning commission. The first extension was approved in November 2024. The most recent extension was requested by Wallace to “improve site conditions with fulfilling the request for additionally approved multifamily dwelling units,” according to city documents. Planning commission approved the extension Oct. 8.

In November’s meeting, the project was back before planning commission with a site plan amendment, which will rearrange the proposed building and construct a public street in the development, according to city documents. Approval of this amendment will not impact the number of units proposed if approved by planning commission, according to City Planner Claire Fetters-Binegar.

The development is proposed for a total of 14.367 acres to accommodate the multi-family residential use and will include a walking trail and dog park.

Wallace told council in January he is willing to make a $58 million investment in the city that will bring much needed quality housing to Middletown.

Writer Lauren Pack contributed to this report.