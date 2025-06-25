Concept plan for Liberty Twp.’s Wilhelmina Park completed

A park shelter and walking path connecting it to Liberty Park were recently added. Working in conjunction with consultants MSP Design Inc., a concept plan was recently developed, but not finalized.

That will come once the plan has been presented for comment to the public during an as yet, unscheduled open house. Following the public meeting and online comments, the concept plan will be revised based on input and then finalized.

Improvements would be made as money and grants are available.

“It’s a gorgeous first start,” said Trustee Steve Schramm.

The plan includes additional walking trails, exercise stations, shade structure, restrooms, an open play area and a natural playground. There probably won’t be soccer fields, but eight pickleball courts are penciled in as is a disc golf course.

“We’re starting with eight right now with the potential of doing more,’’ said Bryan Behrman, the township’s director of planning and zoning.

“We’re kind of focused on non-team sports … because we know it’s back in a subdivision.”

Trustee Todd Minniear agrees with that, citing traffic and safety concerns.

“We don’t want to put a bunch of soccer fields back here…(because at) certain times there would be huge amounts of traffic on Wilhelmina and there are no sidewalks.”

Other amenities include a wetland board walk, retention basin, fishing docks and ponds.

“The things we heard loud and clear on the survey were walking trails,’’ said Caroline McKinney, township administrator “And keeping it a little more passive, a little more natural. Right now, it’s a blank slate.”

The survey was done earlier this year with responses from 581 people, of which 561 lived in the township.

About 37 percent of the respondents said they go to Wilhelmina to walk and 16 percent use it to enjoy its passive setting. The largest amount – 44 percent – said they don’t use the park.

That, trustees and staff agreed, is because the township has to do a better job of telling the public it exists, where it’s at, and what’s there or being planned for the park.

“This is exciting. To think of what this amenity can be for the community is, I think, pretty powerful,’’ McKinney said.

“People are wanting amenities and people are wanting to see some investment – not just in roads… - but what are you doing for us who live here.”