Complaint from concerned citizen leads to drug arrest in Fairfield

A man is facing drug charges following an investigation by the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce
At about 11 a.m. Tuesday the drug unit began investigating a complaint from a concerned citizen the led to a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office.
Keon Benjamin, 28, was arrested at the traffic stop and a search warrant was executed at Intown Suites extended stay hotel in Fairfield, where Benjamin was residing. The search turned up a large sum of cash.
Benjamin is charged two counts of possession of drugs, one a second-degree felony and the other a fifth-degree felony; and illegal conveyance, a third-degree felony, because drugs were found in his possession when searched at the county jail, according to the sheriff’s office. More charges are possible at presentation to a grand jury.
“We take complaints from our citizens seriously, no matter how small you may think it is, it’s not to us,” said Sheriff Richard Jones.
About the Author