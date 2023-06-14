Company making $2.3M investment into downtown Camden

The village of Camden is getting a big revitalization boost and 30 new jobs with the $2.3 million investment by MedShip, LLC in a new headquarters in the heart of downtown.

Touted as the most significant investment in downtown in decades, several eyesores on south Main Street are being demolished so MedShip can build an 8,000-square foot office building and add new off-street parking.

“We could place this business anywhere, but we want to do this in the town we know and love,” MedShip CEO Rob Jarrell said. “This venture will catalyze future investments and help revitalize the Camden community. In fact, we are already on track to add significantly more jobs than originally anticipated, which requires an adjustment to our building plans and additional capital investment.”

MedShip specializes in wound care management by direct-shipping surgical dressings to patients. The company was established in 2021 and has offices in Camden, Tampa, Florida, and El Dorado Hills, California.

Officials say they believe the project will serve as a catalyst to additional investment in downtown Camden, including offices, retail and public spaces. There are already a couple developments in the pipeline, including the Camden Tech Center — a $1.4 million facility that will be mixed-use and offer community gathering space — and a $2.5 million Camden Town Hall renovation.

“When looking at the last decade or so, the village has seen little to no investment in our downtown business area,” Camden Mayor Toni Keesler said. “We look forward to the significant impact MedShip will make on the community in many years to come.”

JobsOhio’s Vibrant Community program supported the revitalization project with a $750,000 grant.

“The Village of Camden has taken the right steps to prepare for future growth,” stated Preble County Development Partnership Director for Economic Development Justin Sommer, “This investment by MedShip, LLC and JobsOhio proves that rural Ohio communities can provide the location advantages and skilled workforce necessary for innovative businesses.”