Company: Could take weeks to find body of missing worker in Adams County power plant collapse

“Based upon the amount of debris required to be removed, the process could take up to two weeks,” read a statement from Adamo Group President Richard Adamo.

Engineering firm Thornton & Tomasetti will develop the plan, which will be reviewed by both the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and law enforcement.

Thornton & Tomasetti engineers are arriving at the site Tuesday along with engineers from OSHA.

“We trust there is an understanding of how this process must be done in a manner that does not pose a safety hazard to those working on the recovery effort and is done with as much sensitivity as is possible,” Adamo said. “Our thoughts and prayers continue for Jamie’s family, fiancée, friends and co-workers.”