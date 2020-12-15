Company: Could take weeks to find body of missing worker in Adams County power plant collapse

MANCHESTER, Ohio — It could take up to two weeks for crews to clear debris and locate the body of a worker missing inside the collapsed Killen Generating Station in Adams County.
Adamo Demolition Group said the search continues for their employee, Jamie Fitzgerald, who was working with four other men inside the retired Manchester power station when it collapsed, according to our news partner, WCPO-TV.
First responders rescued three of the men that day, and they were hospitalized in stable condition. On Saturday evening, crews recovered the body of Clyde Douglas Gray.
Authorities said the cause of the collapse is still under investigation.
Now, Adamo said, an engineering plan must be developed to clear the debris near Fitzgerald’s probable location.
“Based upon the amount of debris required to be removed, the process could take up to two weeks,” read a statement from Adamo Group President Richard Adamo.
Engineering firm Thornton & Tomasetti will develop the plan, which will be reviewed by both the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and law enforcement.
Thornton & Tomasetti engineers are arriving at the site Tuesday along with engineers from OSHA.
“We trust there is an understanding of how this process must be done in a manner that does not pose a safety hazard to those working on the recovery effort and is done with as much sensitivity as is possible,” Adamo said. “Our thoughts and prayers continue for Jamie’s family, fiancée, friends and co-workers.”