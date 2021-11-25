Community Pregnancy Center raises record funds, needs a bit more to purchase building

“It’s a blessing,” she said of the 6,000-square-foot building on Roosevelt Boulevard that will allow the Community Pregnancy Center to increase its services and eliminate monthly payments.

Keller plans to start a 10-week counseling program called Rendered Pure for physically and mentally abused women. She’s seeing an increase in women involved in prostitution and human trafficking. She called them “broken and wounded” women.

“But they are cherished by God, loved by us,” she said. “We want to get them out of that life.”

Keller said the center is on “target” to have 2,000 client visits this year. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the center was closed for one week and still provided diapers through a drive-through service, she said.

When people were told to work from home during COVID-19, Keller said that provided them an opportunity to clean out their closets and donate them to the center. She said volunteers are constantly sorting the donated clothes.

Donated diapers from surrounding states have been delivered to the center and Keller’s Middletown residence, she said.

“That shows what a big heart people have,” she said.