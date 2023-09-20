Community Cookout at Spooky Nook to celebrate Hamilton neighbors

Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill in Hamilton is inviting the community for their end-of-summer Community Cookout.

On Thursday, the day before the official last day of summer, Spooky Nook’s Fitness Center in the mega-sports complex on B Street is hosting the event, which will feature community partners Hamilton police and fire departments, and 17Strong, a community organization that champions the city’s 17 neighborhoods and helps make Hamilton better.

“The Community Cookout was organized in partnership with the police and fire departments, and 17Strong to combine our resources for an event where the community can come together for an evening of fun and unity,” said Alicia Cook, Spooky Nook’s director of Membership Operations. The Cookout strengthens our bond with partners and the Hamilton community, which is important to us.”

It’s also a way for the 1.2 million-square-foot sports, event, convention center, and hotel complex to re-introduce its fitness center to community members. The fitness center opened last November.

“One of our goals is for people in Hamilton and across Butler County to see us as a cornerstone of the community,” said Spooky Nook General Manager Scott Rodgers. “Some may see The Nook Champion Mill as a place only for out-of-town visitors, but that is not the case.”

Rodgers said as the facility continues to grow and develop, they’ll add various events and activities at the complex specifically designed for the local community, like the Community Cookout.

“Our team continuously looks for ways to collaborate with our tenants, community organizations and partners to create community-focused events at The Nook.”

Kyle Cummins, chair of the 17Strong Advisory Committee, is excited about the cookout, calling it a “win.”

“What better place is there to have this gathering than our very own Spooky Nook, which is a symbol of the progress throughout the entire city,” he said.

Cummins said the organization is looking forward to meeting Hamilton neighbors, as the cookout illustrates the city’s summer.

“This summer has been a wonderful example of connecting Hamilton citizens through the Summit, Hamilton Police Department Open House, countless social events, (the Hamilton) FLEA, school orientations, Love Your Block Program, and now the community cookout.”

More information

The Community Cookout is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Spooky Nook Champion Mill, 601 N. B St.