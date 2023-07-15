Column: Mary & Clyde’s Revisited is a tribute to Hamilton’s past and future

Hamilton is bringing in a lot of new shops and businesses as it continues its meteoric rise in redevelopment on both sides of the Great Miami River.

Nearly a week ago, a former Hamilton business, Mary and Clyde’s Bait and Tackle, which mainly catered to the city’s old-time anglers and operated for nearly 30 years, is now part of this Hamilton renaissance.

And if you think about it, their story kinda resembles Hamilton’s story in a few ways.

It may not be an exact comparison, but humor me for a moment here.

Pre-2011, interest in Hamilton was waning. Many businesses had closed or left for neighboring communities. It was waning. But over the past 12-plus years, Butler County’s capital city has been making a resurgence, and people, businesses, and visitors are now flocking to the city.

The interest in the bait and tackle shop was waning due to the slowing interest in fishing, and the business shut down in 2008. Then over time, interest in the activity began to grow. The need for a bait and tackle shop in the city’s urban core was there again. Now anglers have a spot just blocks from the Great Miami River to find bait and tackle, and pick up a sandwich or three before casting a line along the riverbank.

And just like Hamilton, there is a special place in the hearts of many for Mary and Clyde’s.

Mary Vance (the Mary of Mary and Clyde’s) said it’s exciting to get back into the bait business, and “it’s been amazing” as a lot of her old customers are customers once again. “You just don’t know how much you’re loved until you’re gone,” she said.

She and her former husband, Clyde (they married and divorced twice, but remained friends until his death a few years ago) closed down the story in 2008, after 28 years, mainly because people seemed to shy away from fishing.

Mary wanted to get back into the bait business, and her niece, Joanne Beckman, knew that and she wanted to open a deli business.

“I was in manufacturing for 25 years, and I didn’t want to go back to it after the company shut down,” Beckman said. “So, I wanted to go into business so I didn’t have to listen to someone else telling me what to do.”

When Joanne and her husband Terry Beckman decided to open the shop, Mary was back in the bait business.

Mary and Clyde’s Revisited is noticeably different than its namesake. The bait and tackle shop had a small deli, but Beckman said the focus at 508 Main St. will be the full-service deli.

However, the bait and tackle side of the business will carry its weight, especially with “Crazy Mary” ― a moniker Vance proudly proclaims and wears ― by Beckman’s side.

Mary and Clyde’s Revisited

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sundays

Address: 508 Main St., Hamilton (across from Hamilton’s Urban Backyard)

Phone: (513) 291-4021