Cohen Recycling to be recognized for supporting Ronald McDonald House

While Dumes said winning awards and seeking recognization aren’t part of the company’s mission statement, Cohen Recycling will be honored on Sept. 6 with the prestigious HEART Award at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati Gala.

The award celebrates Cohen’s leadership in a 14-year partnership that generated nearly $30,000 in donations last year, said Kristen Klein, chief marketing officer for the house. This is all made possible through Cohen’s innovative recycling-to-charity program and company matching funds, she said.

Dumes said the company believes in community service that extends beyond financial donations and includes time and participation from the leadership team and employees.

Andy Cohen, company president, added: “Every day, we’re trying to make an impact in the communities we live in.”

In 2011, Cohen Recycling started a pop tab program where local organizations were encouraged to collect tabs, then recycle them at Cohen and the money would be donated to the Ronald McDonald House.

The program was widely supported by local schools, churches and non-profit organizations, Dumes said.

But it took 1,300 tabs to equal one pound of aluminum that was worth 50 cents, he said.

Wanting to generate more money and extend the recycling program, Cohen started allowing those who recycle any products at the company’s numerous locations to earmark the proceeds to the Ronald McDonald House.

If someone drops off recyclables and doesn’t want the money, Cohen donates the proceeds to the house, Dumes said.

Klein said the recycling program is better for the environment and benefits families who stay at the house.

Dumes estimates Cohen has generated $80,000 over the last five years. All without wanting any publicity.

“They do good for all the right reasons,” Klein said.

Cohen was founded 101 years ago after Phil and Mose Cohen immigrated from Russia in 1890 as teenagers. They settled in Middletown specifically because of its proximity to family and the emerging industrial opportunities.

The newly established American Rolling Mill Company (ARMCO) – the predecessor to today’s Cleveland-Cliffs – created the perfect environment for the brothers to launch their scrap metal business in 1924.

