Cohen Recycling lays out plan for new Hamilton recycling facility

The preliminary approval also allowed Cohen Recycling up to 18 months to submit a final plan approval, six months longer than the standard allowance.

The plan needed to go through the planning commission as the project is in an industrial planned development zone.

The proposed land swap, which is anticipated for approval at Wednesday’s City Council meeting Hamilton, would give the city a 3.61-acre site at Maple and East avenues, and Cohen the 4.58-acre site on North Third Street. The recycler would then work to redevelop their current 17.7-acre site, which sits near the 1.2-million-square-foot Spooky Nook Champion Mill development.

Neil Cohen, a co-owner of Cohen Recycling with his brother Ken Cohen, said his company has done “everything that we think we can do to have a viable company that respects the city and the citizens.”

“We’ve taken an 18-acre site with a very robust recycling operation and anticipation of these kinds of things you’re talking about,” Cohen said of the conditions and concerns discussed. “Over the last three years, we’ve reduced our operations to fit on a 3-acre site.”