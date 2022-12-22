Coalition hopes to make holiday traffic safer with giveaway

The Warren County Safe Communities Coalition, in an effort to curb impaired driving, is offering free or discounted safe rides home to those celebrating this holiday season.
The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office has donated Uber gift cards to help provide safe rides home this holiday season for patrons of The Monkey Bar & Grille in Maineville, according to Jennifer Burcham, community relations of Atrium Medical Center.
Members of Warren County Safe Communities Coalition will be at The Monkey Bar & Grille, 7837 Old 3C Highway in Maineville, from 6 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 29 to remind people to be responsible drinkers and drivers. Gift cards are available while supplies last to drivers who visit the coalition’s booth at the bar and restaurant.
There is no excuse to drive impaired during the holiday season, according to the coalition, which focuses on motor vehicle and traffic safety awareness initiatives throughout the year.
“We want people to have fun and remember to drink responsibly. Designate a sober driver before you leave, call a friend, call a taxi, or use a mobile app like Uber,” said Ann Brock, coordinator for Warren County Safe Communities Coalition and trauma outreach coordinator for Atrium Medical Center. “This year we hope to make it even easier to arrive home safely with free gift cards for using a mobile app to hail a ride.”
So far in 2022, there have been 191 OVI-related crashes in Warren County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Eleven of those were fatal crashes, according to OSHP.
