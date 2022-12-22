Coalition hopes to make holiday traffic safer with giveaway

The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office has donated Uber gift cards to help provide safe rides home this holiday season for patrons of The Monkey Bar & Grille in Maineville, according to Jennifer Burcham, community relations of Atrium Medical Center.

Members of Warren County Safe Communities Coalition will be at The Monkey Bar & Grille, 7837 Old 3C Highway in Maineville, from 6 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 29 to remind people to be responsible drinkers and drivers. Gift cards are available while supplies last to drivers who visit the coalition’s booth at the bar and restaurant.