Clubhouse Golf Suites opens in Fairfield, and players can go any time of the day or night

“I’m a serial entrepreneur and I always wanted to do something with my family,” said Kroeger, who co-founded and is the chief executive officer of Revision Collective, an employee-owned, IT and management consultant firm.

“Together we decided on this in July, found the space in August, and opened in mid-December. We are trying to provide an upscale, affordable, indoor golf experience that wasn’t in somebody’s garage.”

Located at 675 Deis Drive, the 4,600 square-foot former Hallmark store, was gutted and underwent a 3-month rebuild to accommodate the private suites, each containing a golf simulator using GS Pro software with more than 200 golf courses to choose from, including Potter Park Golf Course in Hamilton.

Golfers can use the software to simulate real life situations on the course – such as wind speeds or the firmness of the fairway. Guests bring their own clubs or can rent them onsite.

The suites are available 24/7 and can be reserved by the hour for small or larger groups. The entire facility can also be rented for corporate events or other gatherings.

All bookings are done online and once guests enter required contact information and pay, they receive codes to input at the facility door and the suite they have booked.

One double-room suite ‘The Link’ accommodates groups of 7-10. There is also a two-room executive suite with a long conference table in one room; the simulator in the other.

Besides the golf simulator, each of the 25-foot-long suites contain two barrel chairs, a television, and two ledges – one with two bar stools – along with a basket of cleaning supplies for spills.

Should there be a problem with the simulator, instructions are posted in each suite along with a phone number. Kroeger and family members receive notification of the problem on their phones and have the ability to remote access the simulators to correct the problem or adjust settings.

There is also a putting green in the lobby and high, round tables guests may use ‘to hang out before or after their rental time,’’ Kroeger said.

Guests may bring their own food and snacks or arrange for a caterer to bring it in. Drinks are available from a vending machine in the lobby.

So far, the business has 600 registered customers with more than 1,000 rentals.

HOW TO GO

What: The Clubhouse Golf Suites

Where: 675 Deis Drive, in the Fairfield Center Mall, near Kroger

When: Open 24/7

Cost: $33/hour, Mondays through Thursdays; $44/hour Fridays through Sundays. There are three membership levels available that include varying monthly hours

Reservations: www.clubhousegolfsuites.com