Cloudy to start with chance of afternoon showers

Otherwise, we will see mostly cloudy skies to start that will gradually clear all through the day, then start to build up again overnight. Highs today will be near 88 degrees, and fall to around 65 degrees overnight.

Tomorrow we will again start with calm, cloudy skies around dawn, but the NWS forecast that rain chances will quickly rise through the morning for a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the early afternoon. After that, rain chances and cloud cover are predicted to largely clear out for a calm, clear night.