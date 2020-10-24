Cloudy, rainy weather to begin week

This week will begin with cloudy weather. We could even see some rain tomorrow, however rain isn’t expected today, the National Weather Service reported.
Temperatures today will be cool, ranging from 51 degrees to 44 degrees. The morning may be breezy and the skies are expected to be cloudy to mostly cloudy all day.
Tomorrow morning will be cloudy, though temperatures will be slightly warmer, ranging from 55 degrees to 41 degrees. The day is expected to be mostly cloudy and some showers are expected after midnight.
The chance of showers will continue on Tuesday, though any showers will likely occur before 1 p.m. The skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures could drop as low as 37 degrees. Highs around 50 degrees are expected.