‘Clotheslines, Canines and Felines’: Professional wrestling event in Hamilton to benefit animal group

HAMILTON — Future Great Wrestling and Animal Adoption Foundation have joined forces on a fundraising event that will benefit the animal shelter.
“This is our third annual event and it’s been great for the shelter,” said Brian LeVick, a board member for Animal Adoption Foundation and owner of Future Great Wrestling. “It’s been almost sold out or sold out every year that we’ve done it. It’s definitely a Butler County-Hamilton favorite event that people go to.”
Future Great Wrestling and Animal Adoption Foundation (AAF) will host Clotheslines, Canines and Felines on Friday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
LeVick said he thought it would be a great way to have fun and generate exposure for the shelter. The event brings more awareness and raises funds for Animal Adoption Foundation.
Some of the shelter animals will be on site at the event with an information table set up. Plus, there will be calendars available for sale at the event that also support Animal Adoption Foundation for $15. The calendar features wresters along with some of the adoptable animals from Animal Adoption Foundation.. Profits from the calendars will go to AAF. Guests will also have the opportunity to experience live, professional wrestling.
“I know one year, a day or two after we sold the calendar, every animal on the calendar got adopted,” LeVick said.
A few of the Future Great Wrestling wrestlers that will be appearing at the event include “The Veteran” Jack Vaughn, “Shield Maiden” Harley Fairfax, Pete Delisle, Pompano Joe, Ben Kimera and “The Prophet of Pain” Amos.
“I’m looking forward to seeing new animals out there and hoping that this will help get them adopted. Every year that we do this, we see new faces in the crowd, and hopefully, new faces that maybe never even knew about the shelter, but now are aware of it. I’m just excited to get more exposure for the animal shelter and, of course, have a great night of wrestling,” LeVick said.
Donations will help homeless cats and dogs with food, medical care and shelter. For more information, visit aafpets.org, or call (513) 737-7387. Animal Adoption Foundation is located at 2480 Ross Millville Road in Hamilton.
How to go
What: Future Great Wrestling and Animal Adoption Foundation to present Clotheslines, Canines and Felines with live professional wrestling
When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., wrestling starts at 7 p.m. Friday
Where: 190 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton
Admission: General admission tickets are $10 and front row seats are $12. Calendars will be available at the event for $15. Tickets are available through Future Great Comics or by visiting Future Great Wrestling on Facebook.
More info: Online: aafpets.org and facebook.com/futuregreatwrestling
