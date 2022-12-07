‘Clotheslines, Canines and Felines’: Professional wrestling event in Hamilton to benefit animal group

“I know one year, a day or two after we sold the calendar, every animal on the calendar got adopted,” LeVick said.

A few of the Future Great Wrestling wrestlers that will be appearing at the event include “The Veteran” Jack Vaughn, “Shield Maiden” Harley Fairfax, Pete Delisle, Pompano Joe, Ben Kimera and “The Prophet of Pain” Amos.

“I’m looking forward to seeing new animals out there and hoping that this will help get them adopted. Every year that we do this, we see new faces in the crowd, and hopefully, new faces that maybe never even knew about the shelter, but now are aware of it. I’m just excited to get more exposure for the animal shelter and, of course, have a great night of wrestling,” LeVick said.

Donations will help homeless cats and dogs with food, medical care and shelter. For more information, visit aafpets.org, or call (513) 737-7387. Animal Adoption Foundation is located at 2480 Ross Millville Road in Hamilton.

How to go

What: Future Great Wrestling and Animal Adoption Foundation to present Clotheslines, Canines and Felines with live professional wrestling

When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., wrestling starts at 7 p.m. Friday

Where: 190 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton

Admission: General admission tickets are $10 and front row seats are $12. Calendars will be available at the event for $15. Tickets are available through Future Great Comics or by visiting Future Great Wrestling on Facebook.

More info: Online: aafpets.org and facebook.com/futuregreatwrestling