Cleveland-Cliffs ranked on Fortune 500 list

Cleveland-Cliffs’ 2022 revenue of $23 billion earned the Ohio-based company the ranking of 170 on the list for 2023. The Fortune 500 list ranks companies that are incorporated and operate in the U.S. by total revenues for their respective fiscal years.

“As we grow and climb higher on Fortune’s rank, we continue to demonstrate our ability to outperform ourselves year after year,” said Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs’ chairman, president, and CEO.