Cleveland-Cliffs: New use of hydrogen gas at area facility is groundbreaking

Just a few miles from Cleveland-Cliffs Research and Innovation Center in Middletown, the company successfully completed a hydrogen (H2) injection trial at its Middletown Works blast furnace this week.
The company said this “groundbreaking introduction” of hydrogen gas as an iron reducing agent in the blast furnace is the first use of this carbon-friendly technology in the United States.
The successful use of hydrogen gas represents “a significant step” toward the future decarbonization of blast furnaces, which are necessary for the continued service of the most quality-intensive steel applications, particularly for the automotive industry, the company said.
During the trial that was completed on Monday, hydrogen gas was injected into all 20 tuyeres, or nozzles through which air is forced into a furnace, at the Middletown No. 3 blast furnace, facilitating the production of clean pig iron, the foundation of high-end steelmaking, according to the company.
Hydrogen was used as a partial substitute for the coke necessary for iron reduction, ultimately replacing the release of CO2 with the release of H2O (water vapor) with no impact to product quality or operating efficiency, the company said.
The hydrogen was delivered to the Middletown facility via the existing pipeline and transportation infrastructure in place for the facility’s other hydrogen uses, including for its annealing furnaces.
Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and CEO of Cliffs, said the company “thrives on innovation” so it was fitting that this “major step” was completed a short distance from the Research and Innovation Center, off Interstate 75 in Middletown.
“This achievement proves our ability to use green hydrogen throughout our footprint when it becomes readily and economically available, including in our seven blast furnaces and our state-of-the-art direct reduction facility,” he said. “We are already the world leaders in natural gas injection, and this success confirms there is a bright, sustainable and environmentally friendly future for the much needed BF-BOF steelmaking technology.”
Cleveland-Cliffs purchased AK Steel for $1.1 billion in 2020. After that the Cleveland-based company bought the U.S. assets of ArcelorMittal for $1.4 billion, making it the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, officials said.
