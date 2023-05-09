Cleveland-Cliffs: New use of hydrogen gas at area facility is groundbreaking

The hydrogen was delivered to the Middletown facility via the existing pipeline and transportation infrastructure in place for the facility’s other hydrogen uses, including for its annealing furnaces.

Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and CEO of Cliffs, said the company “thrives on innovation” so it was fitting that this “major step” was completed a short distance from the Research and Innovation Center, off Interstate 75 in Middletown.

“This achievement proves our ability to use green hydrogen throughout our footprint when it becomes readily and economically available, including in our seven blast furnaces and our state-of-the-art direct reduction facility,” he said. “We are already the world leaders in natural gas injection, and this success confirms there is a bright, sustainable and environmentally friendly future for the much needed BF-BOF steelmaking technology.”

Cleveland-Cliffs purchased AK Steel for $1.1 billion in 2020. After that the Cleveland-based company bought the U.S. assets of ArcelorMittal for $1.4 billion, making it the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, officials said.