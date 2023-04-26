BreakingNews
Cleveland-Cliffs, Middletown Works union reach tentative labor agreement
X

Cleveland-Cliffs, Middletown Works union reach tentative labor agreement

News
By
51 minutes ago
If ratified by IAM local union members, four-year contract becomes effective May 15, company says.

MIDDLETOWN — Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. announced Wednesday that it has reached a tentative agreement with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Local 1943 on a new four-year agreement for its Middletown Works steelmaking operation.

The contract will be effective on May 15, 2023, and will cover approximately 2,100 hourly employees, the company said in a press release.

ExploreCleveland-Cliffs reports another loss, but says automotive clients are ‘getting stronger’

The agreement is pending ratification by IAM local union memberships.

Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Cleveland-Cliffs called the tentative agreement “another win-win” for the company and the union.

“We have a strong and loyal workforce as a result of these great relationships,” he said. “Continued healthy partnerships like this one are the backbone of our future success, and we look forward to accomplishing our shared goals together.”

Middletown Works is an integrated steel operation with carbon steel melting, casting, hot and cold rolling, and finishing operations to produce a number of carbon and stainless steels for the automotive and other industries, the company said.

In Other News
1
Lakota district residents asked to take survey about superintendent...
2
West Chester festival adds ’90s band Sister Hazel to lineup already...
3
Best of Butler County: Who is the best bakery? Here are the finalists
4
Cleveland-Cliffs reports another loss, but says automotive clients are...
5
Best of Butler County 2023: Vote here for your favorites

About the Author

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top