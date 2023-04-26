Cleveland-Cliffs, Middletown Works union reach tentative labor agreement

MIDDLETOWN — Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. announced Wednesday that it has reached a tentative agreement with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Local 1943 on a new four-year agreement for its Middletown Works steelmaking operation.
The contract will be effective on May 15, 2023, and will cover approximately 2,100 hourly employees, the company said in a press release.
The agreement is pending ratification by IAM local union memberships.
Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Cleveland-Cliffs called the tentative agreement “another win-win” for the company and the union.
“We have a strong and loyal workforce as a result of these great relationships,” he said. “Continued healthy partnerships like this one are the backbone of our future success, and we look forward to accomplishing our shared goals together.”
Middletown Works is an integrated steel operation with carbon steel melting, casting, hot and cold rolling, and finishing operations to produce a number of carbon and stainless steels for the automotive and other industries, the company said.
