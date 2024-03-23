Cleveland Cliffs hiring summer help: ‘Excellent chance for our youth to learn how to work.’

Responsibilities include lawn cutting, trimming and edging, mulching, maintaining sidewalks and walkways, painting and general maintenance of facility grounds at the Middletown Works.

Employees will work 40 hours a week Monday through Friday and be paid $19 an hour.

Rick Pearce, president of the Chamber of Commerce serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton, said the summer program provides “a great opportunity for young people entering the workforce. It’s an excellent chance for our youth to learn how to work. We encourage the young people of our community to engage in this process and not pass up this opportunity.”

Shawn Coffey, president of IAMAW Local Lodge 1943, said the program offers potential future Cleveland Cliffs employees are inside look at the mill. The program has been “excellent” in its first several years, Coffey said.

Applicants must be willing to submit to a pre-employment drug screening and be vaccinated against COVID-19 by orientation start date, the company said.

HOW TO APPLY

Interested applicants should apply at: https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://careers.clevelandcliffs.com/__;!!JZyed81S!ibe_961QZ1D8mDo337dTqP98dhePQCivbCa49I4uXw9x1WKaxvzQAO2jXIDGAoyKAozsxLtHVkjtOhBU4nl_Bg$ , Search for “Summer Worker Program.”

To reach Rick McCrabb with a comment or story idea, email rmccrabb1@gmail.com