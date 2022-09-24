City denies plan for car wash near Rural King because layout concerns

Putting a car wash in front of Rural King (the company agreed with Take 5′s proposal) would be “so clustered” and understands the appeal of being on Main Street, the councilman said.

“I drive by (North) Brookwood all the time,” Pohlman said. “I just wish something was there. It’s just so empty-looking over there.”

Hayden said there hadn’t been any conversations yet about other sites, but further conversations will be sought. She added that the planning commission in the past approved the concept of a car wash on North Brookwood Avenue, “so that would be worth exploring with them.”

The discussion also spawned a request from City Council member Carla Fiehrer about that business district of Main Street on the city’s west side.

“That whole area is a hot mess,” she said. “We need to do something to organize that chaos a little bit.”

Hayden said the hope was to address some of those issues if the project was able to happen, “but it just didn’t happen that way.”

Fiehrer suggested a plan should be developed for that area of town, and Hayden agreed.

“I feel like Hamiltonians know that area very well and spend a lot of time in it,” she said. “It’s a lot of cars there all the time.”