Cincinnati’s Union Terminal featured on new U.S. postage stamp

The history and nostalgia of train travel is the focus of five new forever stamps by the U.S. Postal Service, and one features Union Terminal in Cincinnati.
The USPS conducted a dedication ceremony Thursday at Union Terminal, where the stamps featuring the historic train stations were on display.
“We are fortunate to be in this awe-inspiring building, the Cincinnati Union Terminal, one of the five incredible train stations to be featured in the stamp series we are dedicating today,” said Dan Tangherlini, a member of the USPS Board of Governors, who served as the dedicating official. “This train station and the others on these stamps provide a majestic and significant history about these buildings that has led to their preservation, reactivation and reuse. All five stations have stories of persistence and sub-plots involving dedicated people working to save them.”
Elizabeth Pierce, president and CEO of the Cincinnati Museum Center at historic Union Terminal, said it’s an honor for the station to be on a stamp.
“Union Terminal has been an integral part of our community’s memories for nine decades and with the release of these commemorative stamps, we get to reintroduce the nation to our local treasure.”
The other railroad stations featured in the new stamp collection include:
- Pennsylvania’s Tamaqua Station, built by the Philadelphia & Reading Railroad, which opened in 1874.
- The Gothic Revival Point of Rocks Station, in rural but suburbanizing Frederick County, Md.
- Main Street Station, in Richmond, Va. It opened in 1901 in a busy commercial district at the edge of downtown.
- The Santa Fe Depot, which opened in San Bernardino, CA, in 1918. It was advertised as the largest railroad station west of the Mississippi River.
The stamps will be issued in panes of 20, the USPS said.
