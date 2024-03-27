Cincinnati Rollergirls bring roller derby to Fitton Center

“... And those are iconic, but the sport of roller derby might be a little new to the community, and there might be some that don’t know anything about it, and we’d like to bring that to Hamilton,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

The Celebrating Self roller derby program will be held Wednesday, April 3, at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $21 for Fitton Center members and $27 for non-members (plus, a $1 service fee.) The event is sponsored by Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Co. Lunch is included and will be provided by Two Women in a Kitchen.

MacKenzie-Thurley said the event will answer questions like “What is roller derby?” and “Who are the Cincinnati Rollergirls?” or “What’s with the helmets, pads and the nicknames that the players have?”

“That’s one of the great things about Celebrating Self. It’s not a lecture, it’s a conversation. It’s an opportunity to hear about the people involved, what they are passionate about, the history of the organization, and most importantly, to ask questions,” he said.

Audiences will hear about the skaters, coaches, officials and support staff. They will also find out about the kind of roller skates used, the uniforms and about the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association. Skater and Co-Coach Callie Wright (skater name: Ursa Maimer, they/them) will speak at the event.

On average, 70 to 100 guests turn out for the Celebrating Self luncheon series.

The Journal-News spoke with Samantha Fox (skater name: Star Flatten’em), public relations director of Cincinnati Rollergirls.

Q: For those who aren’t familiar with the Cincinnati Rollergirls, can you tell us a little bit about the team?

A: The team has been around since 2009... It’s basically just a big group of people from all over Cincinnati, and sometimes, even outside the area ... We’re all just a bunch of regular people, getting together and playing a sport we really love.

Q: How do you came up with your player names?

A: It’s really individual, person-to-person. Roller derby has this history and reputation of being sort of an alter-ego almost. A lot of us are just really regular people. We have a lot of nurses, moms ... A lot of players usually pick a name that reflects their personality. Sometimes, it’s a reference to something they enjoy. Sometimes, it’s a pun they really like. ... At one point, we had four people named Whitney on the team, but only one of them went by a name that resembled their own name. Her name is Whitlash. Some players will take references to things they enjoy. For instance, my name, Star Flatten’em, comes from a comic book character. It’s a pun based on it. We have a member whose name is Shocka, When the Walls Fell, which is a reference to a very specific Star Trek episode.

Q: What do you enjoy the most about being a part of the team?

A: I made the team right before the pandemic started. I passed my tryout in late 2019. I was supposed to be rostered for a game in March of 2020, but I actually started playing in 2022. So, I’ve been playing for about a year-and-a-half. I love the actual sport, but what I like the most about it is the sheer community. I feel like I’ve made a lot of friends that if I hadn’t been involved with roller derby, I don’t think I would have met some of the people I call my closest friends now.

Q: What is something you’d want people to know about the team?

A: I would want people to know we are always recruiting. Obviously, we do want people to come and watch us play these games, but if anybody is ever interested in joining the sport, we are absolutely happy to have people, regardless of if they have any roller-skating experience or not. It’s an experience that I think has changed a lot of people’s lives, and a lot of people don’t realize how much impact the sport has had on its players and its fans.

How to go

What: Celebrating Self with the Cincinnati Rollergirls

When: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 3

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets for the event are $21 for members; $27 for non-members. (Plus, a $1 service fee.) The event is sponsored by Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Co. The luncheon speaker series will include lunch from Two Women in a Kitchen.

More info: fittoncenter.org or 513-863-8873, ext. 110.