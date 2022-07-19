Cincinnati rents have jumped more than any other U.S. city, Redfin report says

A similar rental report from Redfin issued in June showed Cincinnati as the fourth-highest city with rising rent rates in the U.S. In that list, Cincinnati ranked below Austin, Nashville and Seattle. The July report shows Cincinnati surpassing all three in just one month.

In June, Redfin reported that, as of May, Cincinnati had a 32% rent increase over a one-year period. Seattle and Nashville both saw a 32% increase and Austin was up to 48%. In January, Cincinnati’s rent was at a 28.4% increase — in that report, Cincinnati didn’t make the top 10 list at all.

The top 10 list is currently as follows, according to Redfin:

Cincinnati, OH (39%)

Seattle, WA (33%)

Austin, TX (32%)

Nashville, TN (31%)

New York, NY (27%)

Nassau County, NY (27%)

New Brunswick, NJ (27%)

Newark, NJ (27%)

Portland, OR (24%)

San Antonio, TX (23%)

The soaring rent rates in Cincinnati have had a significant impact on families across the region, particularly for families who settled in the city when rents were among the most affordable in the country.

In March, a report compiled by commercial real estate group CBRE showed the average rent for a market-rate apartment in Cincinnati increased 17% from 2020 to 2021.