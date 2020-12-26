X

Cincinnati Police investigating ‘suspicious vehicle’ running near Federal building

Cincinnati authorities are investigating after a ‘suspicious vehicle’ was found near the John Weld Peck Federal Building on 6th Street Friday evening according to our media partner WCPO.

An RV with its engine running was reported to the Cincinnati Police by the security detail at the Federal building. Several streets in the area are reportedly shut down.

Cincinnati police spokesperson Sgt. Eric Franz said that the RV explosion early Christmas morning in Nashville is prompting police to use Explosive Detection K-9′s to clear the scene out with excessive caution, WCPO reported.

Franz said there is nothing else indicating there is anything suspicious in nature regarding the vehicle.

