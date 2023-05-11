Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval joins Biden-Harris 2024 national advisory board

The Cincinnati mayor will join fellow Ohio natives Reps. Joyce Beatty and Shontel Brown, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Senators Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren and more on the Biden-Harris national advisory board.

“President (Biden) and Vice President (Harris) have had Cincinnati’s back with transformational investments in infrastructure and equitable economic growth,” Pureval said on social media Wednesday. “I’m proud to join the Biden-Harris 2024 National Advisory Board to continue building on all the progress we’ve made.”