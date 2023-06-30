Local Planet Fitness gyms offering free access because of unhealthy air quality

BreakingNews
By Felicia Jordan, WCPO
Updated 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI — Planet Fitness is allowing people to work out in its Cincinnati-area gyms for free until Sunday, as air quality in the area remains unhealthy thanks to wildfire smoke from Canada.

“Visitors will have no obligation to join to take advantage of this opportunity,” reads a press release from the company.

There are nineteen different Planet Fitness locations in the Greater Cincinnati area and all will offer free access to those looking for a safer place to exercise than outdoors.

“With nineteen Planet Fitness clubs in and around the Cincinnati area, we want to make sure those who normally exercise outdoors have a safe option to avoid unhealthy air quality levels,” said Mike Hamilton, CEO of Midwest Brands, in a press release.

Wildfire smoke in the atmosphere triggered the Air Quality Alert earlier this week, but the conditions are expected to persist for the Cincinnati metro area and throughout the state of Indiana.

The air is considered generally unhealthy and is a worse classification Thursday than it was the day before.

OPEN GYMS

  • Fairfield - 8740 Michael Lane, Fairfield, OH
  • Colerain - 9345 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH
  • Tri-County - 11755 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH
  • Finneytown - 8501 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH
  • Western Hill - 6186 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati, OH
  • Harrison - 10515 Harrison Ave., Harrison, OH
  • Oakley - 4503 Marburg Ave., Cincinnati, OH
  • Eastgate - 4400 Eastgate Square Drive, Cincinnati, OH
  • The Banks - 145 Second St., Cincinnati, OH
  • Middletown - 3461 Towne Blvd., Middletown, OH
  • Hamilton - 702 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH
  • West Chester Township - 7481 Foster Lane, West Chester Township, OH
  • Mason - 9966 Kings Auto Mall oad, Cincinnati, OH
  • Lawrenceburg - 401 W Eads Pkwy., Lawrenceburg, IN
  • Newport - 82 Carothers Road, Newport, KY
  • Florence - 8000 Mall Road, Florence, KY
  • Ft. Wright - 470 Viewpoint Drive, Fort Wright, KY
  • Alexandria - 7009 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY
