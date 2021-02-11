Cincinnati-area community raises $25K for family of store owner shot to death Tuesday night

“How could this happen?” Welti said. “Here’s a wonderful guy. He’s supporting his family. All he’s trying to do is make a living.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the killer’s successful arrest and conviction.

Madeira police on Wednesday released security camera images of the suspect, a man wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black boots with a red mask over his mouth.

This security image shows the man suspected of shooting and killing Roop Gupta, a 68-year-old convenience store owner, at Madeira Beverage on Feb. 9, 2021. WCPO-TV

Chief David Schaefer acknowledged the search could be a difficult one.

“We’ll look at who has security cameras, ring cameras, stuff like that,” he said. “We do have some evidence that we’ve collected that we’ll have to do forensics on.”

Welti said she and other community members are willing to do everything possible to help Gupta’s family deal with his sudden death.

“This is a generous community,” she said. “We support each other in our community, and we’re going to do whatever we can to help this family out.”

Anyone with information about Gupta’s death should call Madeira police Lt. Paul Phillips at 513-272-4214 or ATF’s tip line at 888-283-8477.